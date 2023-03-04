Nagpur: NMC initiates 'Heat Action Plan' as temperature rises in the city

The heat wave has slowly started increasing in the state. Mercury has soared in most parts of the state. In view of the rising heat wave, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has decided to hold schools in the morning session from March 15. Municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B has been informed about this. He said Nagpur municipal corporation has prepared its heat action plan in the wake of rising temperatures.

According to the Met Department, this year is going to be ‘El Nino’ affected. So there are signs that the coming summer is going to be even hotter. Therefore, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation has prepared its heat action plan by taking timely steps. Accordingly, the corporation has been ordered to keep all hospitals ready. ORH will be provided by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation accordingly by surveying the habitations and citizens affected by the heat wave. At the same time, it has been decided to keep the parks in the city open in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the municipal commissioner said that the municipal corporation will construct a shed net to protect citizens from the sun in some areas as per the requirement. The corporation has prepared its heat action plan. The corporation has taken the help of VGNIT and the Met Department in preparing the heat action plan for the first time in view of the harsh summer this year. There are chances of dehydration in the severe summer. The corporation has taken precautions against that backdrop. Also, municipal commissioner Radhakrishnan B informed that he had appealed to the citizens to take proper care in the wake of the sun.

The India Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of a heat wave in several places in Maharashtra between March and May. The rise in temperature in the last few years has been a matter of concern. In February of this year, the mercury was close to 40. February was the hottest month in the last 147 years. The next three months will continue to be similarly hot. Heat waves will hit Gujarat to the west Bengal belt between the months of March and May.