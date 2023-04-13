Nagpur: No clarity on water cuts as government fails to inform NMC of decision

The administration of the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) is in a quandary over reducing the water supply in the city as the decision taken in the meeting called by the secretary in Mumbai on Tues day over the issue, in view of the possibility of the occurrence of the 'El Nino' phenomenon, has not been revealed to the civic body.

In response to the possibility of a water shortage, the state government had instructed all municipal corporations and district collectors to develop water supply plans. The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) complied with this directive and submitted their report to the state. A decision on the matter was scheduled to be made during a meeting held in Mumbai on Tuesday, but NMC has not been notified of the outcome.