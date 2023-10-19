Nagpur police denies reports of scuffle between BJP workers and officers outside Devendra Fadnavis' bungalow

In response to circulating news reports about an alleged scuffle between police personnel and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at the entrance of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's official residence, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur, Amitesh Kumar categorically denied any criminal activity.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Amitesh Kumar said, "An attempt is being made to exaggerate the incident in Devgiri (the official residence of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis). I want to make it clear that no such incident, which could be deemed a criminal offence or an NC (non-cognizable crime), took place in Devgiri."

"There was some dispute as BJP workers queued up to enter the deputy CM's residence. However, our senior officers intervened on time and the situation was brought under control. The incident was not as it is being made out to be in some sections of the media," the commissioner of police, Nagpur, added, as ANI quoted.

A viral video on social media purportedly depicted a confrontation between BJP members and police personnel at Fadnavis's residence entrance.

The police reported that the Deputy Chief Minister was present in Nagpur on Tuesday, and a group of BJP members visited his official residence to meet him. According to news accounts, a dispute ensued when the BJP members attempted to enter the bungalow, leading the police to intervene and prevent their entry.

In the end, senior officers stepped in and instructed the BJP members to create an orderly line before gaining entry to the bungalow, as explained by the police. Nevertheless, a few news outlets alleged that certain BJP workers had physically confronted police personnel by grabbing their collars. However, the police dismissed and discredited these reports. Following the incident, the Police Commissioner met with the Deputy CM at his residence, and a substantial police presence was observed around his bungalow.