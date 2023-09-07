Nagpur police taps into SRK's 'Jawan' to boost cybersecurity awareness

Right now, there's a huge buzz surrounding 'Jawan,' and it's making waves in both Hollywood and Bollywood, as well as among social media influencers. 'Jawan' seems to have left its mark on everyone. If you scroll through your social media feeds, you're bound to come across 'Jawan'-related content in nearly every other reel. The film has garnered heaps of praise from people on social media.

Interestingly, 'Jawan' has also influenced Nagpur Police. They've taken a leaf out of the film's book to raise awareness about cyber fraud among the public.”

The Nagpur City Police tweeted a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan,' in which Shah Rukh Khan portrays five different roles in the film. The poster carries a message, "Setting different passwords for different accounts be like." The police captioned the tweet with, "When you keep such a password, no fraudster can survive."

Jab aap aise passwords rakhte ho na, toh koi bhi fraudster tik nahi sakta.#KingKhanPasswords #CyberSafety #NagpurCityPolice pic.twitter.com/lby0zr3ixJ — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) September 6, 2023

This post by Nagpur Police has gone viral on social media. The police have creatively and humorously warned people, making it easier for them to understand the rules. This creativity by the police has sparked a lot of discussion on social media, with netizens leaving comments and sharing their thoughts.

One person commented, "Remember, keep your passwords different for online security, just like King Khan's looks in 'Jawan'."

Another user thanked Nagpur Police, saying, "Thank you for using 'Jawan' to raise awareness."

'Jawan' has gained immense popularity, with discussions about its songs, style, story, and characters happening everywhere.