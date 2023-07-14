Nagpur: Prostitution racket busted in Besa power house road apartment, woman arrested

Authorities have uncovered a prostitution operation involving young girls in an apartment located on Besa Power House Road. The social security department of the crime branch, operating under the jurisdiction of Hudkeshwar Police Station, successfully took action against the illicit activity. The woman responsible for orchestrating the operation, identified as Anjali alias Nutan (30) from Chandrika Nagar, has been apprehended. As a result, a widow and a young girl have been rescued from the situation.

A woman named Nutan, who went by the name Anjali, has been exposed for operating a long-running illegal prostitution network. She would rent flats in Tirupati Tower, Dighori Chowk, Hudkeshwar, to conduct her illicit activities. By attracting customers and arranging encounters with girls, she carried out her unlawful operation.

Acting on received information, the social security department formed a team, which included an undercover officer posing as a customer. Once the transaction was completed and payment was made, the police swiftly conducted a raid on the flat, apprehending Anjali. It is worth noting that one of the individuals involved is from Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, while the other is a local resident.

The girl from Azamgarh had been involved in prostitution for a significant period of time. The local woman, who previously worked at a clothing store, fell into Anjali's trap due to financial constraints. Anjali would receive customer inquiries through her mobile phone and accept online payments for her services. To avoid detection by the police, Anjali primarily catered to existing or referred customers. Customers would pay approximately Rs 2,000-3,000, while the girls received Rs 1,000-500 from the transaction. Anjali has been arrested, and a case has been registered against her at Hudkeshwar police station.