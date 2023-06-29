Nagpur residents suffer from persistent power outages

The city's power distribution infrastructure has experienced a complete breakdown. The claim of providing an uninterrupted power supply has been proven false. Power outages have become a common occurrence. The situation is particularly severe in Boragaon, Gorewada, Prashant Colony, Jafar Nagar, and Gittikhadan areas of West Nagpur.

On Tuesday night, these areas experienced five instances of power outages. According to the authorities of MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited), they attribute these occurrences to the initial days of the rainy season. They assure that the power system will resume normal functioning afterwards.

With the onset of summer, the reality of the city's power distribution system has become apparent. Unfortunately, the situation has worsened since the start of the rainy season. The areas in West Nagpur have been particularly affected, experiencing a distressing frequency of three to four power outages per day. On Tuesday, there was a continuous fluctuation in the power supply, causing inconvenience for the residents. Despite protesting at the MSEDCL office and not receiving a satisfactory response, the citizens are now uncertain about the appropriate course of action.

Meanwhile, MSEDCL claims that the occurrence of small punctures in disc insulators due to rain is the reason behind the line tripping. However, they are unable to provide a satisfactory explanation for the persistent power outages over the past few months. According to sources, the increasing demand for electricity in the area necessitates the installation of a new transformer. Unfortunately, MSEDCL's plans for infrastructure development are still in the survey stage, causing further delays.