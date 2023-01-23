Nagpur: RTMNU to host NSS National Camp from Feb 26 to March 4

On the occasion of the university's centenary year, Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University will host the All India level National Integration Camp of the National Service Scheme (NSS).

According to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, NSS Regional Office, Pune, the prestigious event will be hosted by RTMNU's NSS Unit at Gurunanak Bhawan from February 26th to March 4th, 2023.

A total of 100 boys, 100 girls, and 15 program officers from 13 states across India are participating in this camp. Dr. D. Carthigueane, Regional Director of NSS, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, will be present, as will RTMNU Vice Chancellor Dr. Subhash Chaudhary, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Sanjay Dudhe, Registrar Dr. Raju Hiwase, State Liaison Officer, Department of Higher and Technical Education, Mumbai, RTMNU NSS Director Dr. Sopandev Pise, and Central and State Government officials.

A whole day of the camp is dedicated to lectures, panel discussions, and deliberations on India's global leadership through the G-20 and Y-20.