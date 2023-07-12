Nagpur: Scarcity of tomatoes and green chillies leads to surge in prices, reaching Rs 150/kg

The heavy rainfall has caused extensive damage to vegetable crops, including tomatoes, leading to a scarcity in supply. Consequently, the prices of vegetables have surged significantly. Tomatoes and green chillies are being sold at Rs 150 per kilogram in retail markets. Other vegetables such as ridge gourd, cluster beans, cauliflower, cabbage, and bitter gourd are priced between Rs 60-80 per kilogram. The increased prices have caused frustration among homemakers, as it has resulted in higher monthly expenses for their kitchen budgets.

According to Vinod Baise, the president of the Kalmana Youth Vegetable Association, the prices of ginger and garlic have increased due to heavy rainfall that occurred a month ago. Previously, cilantro was priced at Rs 100 and tomatoes at Rs 60. The heavy rains have caused traffic disruptions and significantly reduced the inflow of vegetables, leading to a surge in prices. As a result, some housewives have started avoiding certain vegetables and have shifted to using pulses instead.

Tomatoes are being sourced from Chhattisgarh, Madanapalle (Andhra Pradesh), and Bengaluru to meet the demand in Nagpur. However, the inflow from Sangamner, Nashik, Chhindwara, Buldhana, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been disrupted. Local farmers are also facing a shortage of tomatoes. Green chillies are being sourced from Buldhana. The heavy rains have caused difficulties in transportation, affecting the overall supply chain. Several factors, including the impact of the rains on agriculture, have contributed to the increase in prices. The majority of cilantro supply comes from the Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, where the rains have also caused damage to crops, resulting in a significant decline in arrivals and subsequent price hikes.

To cope with the escalating vegetable prices, housewives have discovered an alternative by shifting their attention away from vegetables and incorporating pulses into their meals. Pulses are a valuable source of protein and have become a valuable addition to the kitchen. Additionally, besan (gram flour) is being extensively utilized. Housewives are also prioritizing the inclusion of affordable leafy vegetables in their cooking.