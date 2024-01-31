Nagpur Teacher Arrested for Filming Women in Toilet at Industrial Fair

A schoolteacher in Nagpur, India, was arrested on Tuesday, for filming women in a toilet at a three-day industrial fair held at the National Sant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University. According to police, two women discovered someone filming them through a window on January 29 and reported the incident. A search of the area initially yielded nothing, but police then informed the fair organizers.

Later that night, another woman reported seeing someone filming through the window of the toilet. She attempted to catch the person, but he fled. After reviewing security footage, fair organizers detained a man matching the suspect's description leaving the area suspiciously. The man, identified as Mangesh Vinayak Khapare, 37, of Nagpur, was found with clips of women in the toilet on his phone. He was subsequently arrested and charged with voyeurism.

Vinayak Khapare, a teacher at a private school in Nagpur, had been hired to decorate the main entrance to the industrial fair. Police revealed that he had been filming women in toilets since 2022 and are working to recover any other deleted clips he may have.