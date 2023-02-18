Nagpur: Union minister Amit Shah pays tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday paid tribute to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar at RSS Smriti Mandir in Nagpur. The Home Minister is on a two-day visit to Maharashtra from today.

Paid floral tributes in Nagpur to Revered Dr. Hedgewar ji, who founded RSS and respected Guruji, who made the Sangh nationwide, to inculcate the values of national service among the youth. Today, following the path shown by him, innumerable youths are selflessly engaged in the service of the nation, Shah said in a tweet.

He will engage in nearly a dozen public events during his hectic visit to Maharashtra’s Nagpur and Kolhapur cities. Earlier in the day, Home Minister paid tribute to Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar at Deeksha Bhoomi in Nagpur. He also participated in the celebration organized on the completion of 50 years of Lokmat Group at Nagpur’s Suresh Bhatt Auditorium.

The minister will later release the Marathi translation of the ‘Modi@20’ book at Pandit Farms in Pune. Shah’s hectic day-long schedule will end will Darshan and worship in Omkareshwar temple in Pune by late Saturday evening.

On Sunday, the Home Minister will inaugurate the first phase of the theme park ‘Shiv Srishti’ based on the life of Shivaji Maharaj in Pune’s Ambegaon to mark the 393rd birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

He will later participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary festival organized on the completion of 100 years of the New Education Society in Kolhapur at Lohia High School in Kolhapur.