Nagpur: Vehicle modifications without permission can result in fines and legal action

Owners of two-wheelers and cars wanting to make changes to their vehicles, including colour, chassis, or any other, have to obtain prior permission from the deputy regional transport officer by depositing an alteration fee. As per the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act 2019, modifications carried out without permission are an offence.

Previously, modifications were not considered an offence, but now owners need to be careful. The regional transport office (RTO) can impose fines on every change made to the original vehicle.

The owners are required to deposit Rs 200 for two-wheelers and Rs 400 for cars to seek permission to make changes. It is observed that many people make changes without permission and face action.

Around 1,000 people made changes to their vehicles in Nagpur city and rural areas in one year. The number of vehicles modified with LPG kits is higher.

The owners of vehicles modified without regional transport office permission would face difficulties while selling the vehicle or taking insurance.

It makes sense to follow the rules and not make any changes unless absolutely necessary. Many car owners install steel guards at the front and rear sides, different lights, pressure horns, etc. Some people make changes to the doors for a better look and even disturb the dashboard. However, the regional transport office will now take action against such acts.

Sources informed that regional transport office authorities have started steps to locate vehicles modified without permission.