Nagpur Water Cut: Supply to Be Disrupted for 30 Hours on January 10; Check Affected Areas

Nagpur will experience a 30-hour water supply suspension starting January 10 due to repair work at the Kanhan water treatment plant. According to the reports, the shutdown will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday and continue until 4 p.m. on Saturday.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) and Orange City Water (OCW) announced the shutdown to carry out essential maintenance work. Water supply from 33 reservoirs in the city will be completely halted during this period. According to regional media reports, OCW has said that water tankers will not be available during the shutdown.

According to repots, the affected areas include Lakadganj, Satranjipura, Ashi Nagar, and Nehru Nagar zones. In the Lakdaganj zone, areas such as Subhannagar, Kalmana, Bharatwada, Minimata Nagar, Bhandewadi, and Lakdaganj 1 and 2 will face disruptions. Babulban Pardi 1 and 2 will also be without water supply. In the Satranjipura zone, areas like Vanjari, Shantinagar, and Vithoba Bhavenagar will be impacted. The Nehru Nagar zone will see disruptions in Nandanvan Old, Nandanvan 1 and 2, Taj Bagh, and Kharbi. These zones supply water to numerous settlements across the city.

The civic body has urged residents to store water in advance to manage their needs during the maintenance period.