Nagpur: 27-year-old man commits suicide on Facebook live stream

A 27-year-old married man, identified as Kritank Siddharth Dongre from Kumbhare Colony in Kamathi, died by suicide by hanging himself while live-streaming on Facebook.

Kritank, who was married and lived with his joint family, was left alone at home while his wife was at her mother's house and his mother was out of the village. Meanwhile, his father and siblings had gone to their home in Nagsennagar. Suddenly, on April 4 at 12:30 am, he began a Facebook Live then he climbed onto the sewing machine and hanged himself. The Facebook live stream lasted for approximately 41 minutes.

The reason for his suicide has not been disclosed yet, and it has been a major shock for his family. His father instructed the authorities to file a case of accidental death, which has been registered at The New Kamathi police station.

Kritant used his wife's Facebook account to livestream his suicide and also left a message saying that he was doing it voluntarily. As it was late at night, even those who were in contact with him did not realize that he had gone live.