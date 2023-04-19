Nagpur's anti-begging initiative fails as beggars return within weeks

During the G-20 Summit held in Nagpur in March, 'Mission Bhikaribandi' was launched, and beggars in the city's squares were evacuated as a part of the initiative. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had also issued a notification to this effect.

However, within just six weeks, beggars have returned to some of the squares in the city, and begging has resumed at busy intersections as well. This has led residents to question the effectiveness of the initiative and whether it was merely a temporary show during the G-20 Summit.

In Nagpur city, there has been a rise in the number of people begging in the squares over the years, despite repeated complaints from the citizens. The administration had previously ignored the issue. However, in March, the Nagpur police initiated a campaign to combat begging ahead of the G-20 summit. The Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar, directed the authorities to file cases against those begging at intersections.

The police commissioner had issued clear instructions prohibiting begging at traffic signals, roadsides, and prominent public places. Violators would face charges under Section 188, and this directive would be effective from March 9 to April 30. Despite this, beggars have been spotted at certain squares even before the end of the deadline, but the police administration seems to be ignoring this issue.

After a month of silence, beggars have returned to various squares in Nagpur city, including Munje Chowk, Yashwant Stadium, Railway Station, Cotton Market, Sitabuldi, and Itwari. Beggars have also started to beg at squares in Sitabuldi and nearby areas. Despite regular police patrols in the area, no action has been taken against them.

Beggars have returned to the city as the weather gets warmer. Citizens hope the government will provide for their livelihoods, as some beggars cause trouble and occupy footpaths. They also want action taken against those who commit deliberate acts of harm.