Nalasopara Murder: Woman, Her Lover Arrested from Pune for Killing and Burying Husband Inside House

Palghar: In significant update in Nalasopara husband murder case, wife and lover who escaped after the murder have been arrested From Pune by crime detection branch of Pelhar Police Station. According to reports 32-years-old man Vijay Chauhan, a resident of Om Sai Welfare Society in Dhaniv Bagh, was murdered by his wife Chaman Devi (28) and her lover Monu Sharma (20). Accused buried the dead body in the house and left. Police concluded that this might be murder.

Accordingly, the Crime Branch of Pelhar Police Station had formed teams and started the investigation. Based on the information received in this, the police team arrested both of accused from Pune. When both the accused were produced in the Vasai court on Wednesday, they were remanded in police custody till July 30.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 3, Suhas Bavche, has informed that further investigation is underway. Chaman Devi had a love affair with Monu Sharma, who lived next door. Police investigation has revealed that Vijay Chauhan was interfering with this love affair and he was killed. The said action was taken by Senior Police Inspector Jitendra Vankoti of Pelhar Police Station, Police Inspector (Crime) Dilip Rakh, Shakeel Sheikh, Assistant Police Sub-Inspector Ramesh Waghchoure, Tukaram Bhopale and their team.

After Vijay Chauhan's murder, his body was buried in the house and covered with heavy objects. On the afternoon of July 19, the woman fled with her 5-year-old son and boyfriend, spending the night near Nalasopara station before escaping to Pune via Churchgate. Alerted to the accused's whereabouts, police searched the area and located her son. The woman, veiled while buying goods at a medical store, was identified when the wind briefly revealed her face, leading to her arrest, according to police.