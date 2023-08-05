Nana Patole announces Dates for third I.N.D.I.A alliance meeting in Mumbai

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will host a meeting of the India Alliance in Mumbai. The gathering will be jointly organized by Shiv Sena's Thackeray faction, NCP's Sharad Pawar group, and Maharashtra Congress.

Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders are in discussions about the meeting's arrangements. Today, these leaders convened at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Worli. After the discussions about the forthcoming India Alliance meeting, Congress leaders addressed the media. Congress state president Nana Patole, former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan, and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar answered questions from the media.

Nana Patole announced that the upcoming third meeting of the India Alliance will take place in Mumbai on August 31 and September 1. The Maha Vikas Aghadi is organizing this event, with a team of five leaders each from the Thackeray faction, Sharad Pawar faction, and Maharashtra Congress being formed. These 15 leaders will collaborate to plan the meeting. Former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan from the Congress will also be part of the team.

Nana Patole stated, "Uddhav Thackeray is with us, Sharad Pawar is with us. These two leaders are important to us. Together, we are planning this meeting. After the Supreme Court's verdict in the case against Rahul Gandhi yesterday (August 4), there is an atmosphere of happiness across the country. There is an atmosphere of celebration in the Congress. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge will also attend the meeting along with Rahul Gandhi."