Nana Patole asks CM Eknath Shinde to conduct caste-based census to know exact population of different castes

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole asked chief minister Eknath Shinde to conduct a caste-based census to know the exact population of different castes in the state.

Several states have already launched a survey for conducting caste-based census, we should follow suit for providing better facilities to the OBCs, Patole said.

According to a report of TOI, Nitish Kumar-led Bihar was the first state to declare a caste based census. When I was speaker of the legislative based census. When I was speaker of the legislative assembly, I had on January 8, 2020, passed a resolution to press our demand for caste-based census. Maharashtra was hen the first legislative assembly to pass such a resolution.

When I raised the issue in the legislative assembly today, there was no response from CM or deputy chief minister. From the attitude of the government, it appears that BJP is anti-OBC, Patole said.

