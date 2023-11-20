Nana Patole calls for probe into BJP leader's alleged casino gambling

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MP Sanjay Raut has sparked controversy by sharing a picture on X (formerly Twitter) of an individual resembling BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule gambling in a casino in Macau. Raut asserted that the leader incurred a loss of Rs 3.50 crore during a single night of gambling at the casino.

Meanwhile, Nana Patole commented on the photo tweeted by Sanjay Raut, stating “Maharashtra is currently facing a drought situation. In such circumstances, the photo tweeted by Sanjay Raut appears to be that of the BJP state president, and it should be investigated. The state home minister should verify if this is true. There should be an inquiry into this. If necessary, a CBI probe should be conducted."

