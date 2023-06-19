Nana Patole demands JPC probe into alleged disappearance of Rs 500 notes

Nana Patole the chief of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee Chief on Monday demanded that the issue of the mysterious disappearance of Rs 500 notes worth Rs 88,032.5 crore should be probed by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

"The BJP has been promoting their widespread campaign by asserting that the nine years of Modi government have been completely free of corruption, without even a single accusation. However, this claim is untrue. The Modi government is heavily involved in corrupt practices," Patole stated while addressing the matter of the puzzling vanishing of 176 crore Rs 500 notes. He further mentioned that his party would soon request an investigation by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

“Rahul Gandhi has already said that demonetization was a big scam. This mysterious disappearance of notes is a proof of the scam,” Patole said and added that the demonetisation too needs to be probed.

Patole also made a demand for a ban on the movie 'Adipurush'. He asserted, "The movie has deeply offended the reverence for Shri Ram and Hanuman. The portrayal of Hanuman using coarse language and the overall depiction of the film as a mere caricature is unacceptable. The BJP, as a proponent of Hindutva, should heed the demand to ban the movie."