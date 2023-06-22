Nana Patole targets Shinde govt for attempting to create Manipur-like situation in Maharashtra

Nana Patole, the president of the Maharashtra Congress, took aim at both the Central government and the Eknath Shinde-led state government alleging that both were attempting to incite social unrest and turn the state into a replica of Manipur.

He was addressing party workers at Kalyan in Thane district. Manipur has been witnessing ethnic violence since the first week of May, in which several people have lost their lives.

Through various incidents of social unrest, an attempt is being made in Maharashtra to trigger riots and create a situation like Manipur, he said. Incidents of social unrest are taking place one after the other in the state. If democracy and the Constitution are to be preserved in the country, then there is no alternative to the Congress. Its policies and policies show that the BJP has nothing to do with the people of the country, Patole said.

The Congress worked towards strengthening the country, he said, accusing the Narendra Modi government of selling assets of several public sector units (PSUs). Various issues are being raked up and created to divert the attention of people from issues like inflation, unemployment and women’s safety, he said.

There were no differences in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the three constituents will fight the forthcoming polls together, Patole noted.