Nanded: 24 patients, including 12 newborns die in 24 hours at govt hospital

A shocking incident has come to light at a government hospital in Nanded, Maharashtra, where 24 patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours. This disturbing revelation raises serious questions about the functioning of government hospitals in the state and their ability to provide adequate medical care.

Dr Wakode, Dean of Government Medical College Nanded, provided an explanation for the recent tragic events, stating, "In the last 24 hours, 6 male and 6 female newborn babies died, along with 12 adults who succumbed to various ailments, primarily snake bites. We faced some challenges due to staff transfers during this period. There is an institute called Haffkine that we were supposed to purchase medicines from, but unfortunately, that didn't happen. Additionally, patients come to our hospital from distant areas, which disrupts our sanctioned budget. Nevertheless, we procure medicines locally and provide them to our patients."

In recent times, a series of distressing incidents have underscored the challenges faced by patients seeking treatment in government healthcare facilities. Notably, a pregnant woman was forced to deliver her child at the gate of The Rukminibai Government Hospital in Kalyan after being denied admission. Furthermore, a tragic event unfolded at The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, where 17 patients lost their lives in a single night. Earlier, during the tenure of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, a fire at the district government hospital in Bhandara claimed the lives of 10 newborns.