Nanded: Man kills pregnant wife and daughter, arrested

In a shocking incident, a pregnant wife and a four-year-old girl were strangled to death by their husband in Nanded district. After the murder, the accused husband himself appeared at the police station. The murder took place at Bori (bk) Village, Kandhar Taluka. The accused has been identified as Eknath Jayabhaye, and a case has been registered against him.

The accused, Eknath Jayabhaye, is in the Army and is presently stationed in Bikaner, Rajasthan. His wife, Bhagyashree, and their four-year-old daughter, Saraswati, were strangled to death around 6.30 a.m. on Wednesday while they were asleep. Bhagyashree was eight months pregnant. Following the murder, the accused, Eknath Jayabhaye, himself appeared at the Malakoli police station.

Police rushed to the scene after the accused informed them about the incident. Relatives had gathered at the police station upon learning about the situation. Bhagyashree Jayabhaye was married to Eknath Jayabhaye in 2019, and they had a daughter. However, after the birth of their daughter, he began harassing Bhagyashree by demanding that she go to her mother's house and bring money. Superintendent of Police Shrikrishna Kokate stated that the complaint was filed by Bhagyashree's mother.