Nanded police detain Amritpal supporters, appeal public to avoid rumours

Amritpal Singh, the head of Waris Punjab De (WPD), a pro-Khalistan organisation, has been absconding for the past nine days. The National Investigation Agency (NIA), along with police from seven states, is also on his trail. Since Amritpal has supporters in Nanded, on Saturday night, the police conducted a sudden combing operation in some parts of the city and searched the houses while thoroughly interrogating the members of the Waris Punjab De.

Members of WPD have been arrested by the Punjab Police and NIA for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities. Investigations have revealed that this organisation had created an army, its own currency, and a separate flag of Khalistan. Therefore, investigation agencies across the country are on high alert.

It is said that after committing a crime in Punjab, many criminals seek shelter in Nanded. So, the Nanded police always keep a watchful eye on anyone coming from outside. Waris Punjab De has many members in Nanded, and some youths keep Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale's picture on their WhatsApp statuses. It was predicted that Amritpal would come to Nanded. Hence, the police conducted a combing operation in some parts of the city on Saturday night and interrogated many people. However, the exact number of people picked up by the police could not be known.

Considering the possibility of rumours spreading on social media and the potential for social unrest, the cyber cell is keeping a close watch on all social media. The police have appealed to the public not to fall prey to rumours.