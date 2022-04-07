Nanded: SIT formed to probe murder of builder Sanjay Biyani

Famous builder Sanjay Biyani passed away on Tuesday. Biyani, who was critically injured in the shooting, died while undergoing treatment. Biyani was shot dead while leaving his house at Shardanagar in Nanded. The accused came on a bike and fired four shots at Biyani. The incident, which took place in broad daylight in Nanded, has caused a stir. The cause of the attack is still unclear. Police have launched a search for the attackers.

The SIT (Special Investigation Team) has been set up to probe the matter, which has been investigating five aspects. According to Police sources, Upper Police Superintendent Vijay Kabade has been appointed as the investigation officer. The SIT is comprised of police officers who specialize in detecting crimes in the area. Many issues like ransom, business competition, investment, real estate are coming up in this case. All these issues are being investigated by the police. Apart from SIT, the concerned police Thane, Local Crime Branch are also conducting parallel investigations at their level. police have been deployed not only in the adjoining districts but also in Telangana and Karnataka.

The pistol and cartridges used in Sanjay Biyani's murder are said to be 9 mm in size. This is the first time such a firearm has been used in Nanded. It was also said that these weapons are easily available in Mumbai.

After the assassination of Sanjay Biyani, the police carried out a combing operation in Nanded on Tuesday night. As many as 45 people were arrested on the record. They are being interrogated.