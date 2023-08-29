Nanded: Woman dies during hunger strike at forest workers' protest, sparking outrage

Forest workers' protest at the Conservator of Forests office turned tragic as a female worker died during a hunger strike on Monday. The incident angered protesters, demanding immediate action against the administration and forest department's perceived insensitivity.

The protest arose due to enduring complaints of Mahur forest area laborers, waiting for salaries for months. Organized by the Marathwada All Shramik Association, they've been demonstrating since June at the Nanded Sub-Conservator of Forests office. They demand prompt wage payment and rehiring of laid-off workers.

Tragedy struck during the hunger strike of forest labourer Kaushabai Parchake (35, Loni village in Hadgaon tehsil) when her health suddenly deteriorated. Despite swift admission to the Vishnupuri Civil Hospital, she sadly passed away on Monday morning. The attending doctor explained that her increased blood pressure caused a ruptured brain vein (intra-cranial bleed), leading to her demise. This grievous loss fueled the agitation as enraged forest workers blamed the forest department for negligence.

Security measures at the deputy conservator of forests office have been increased, with restricted access due to heightened tensions. The forest worker's tragic death has cast a sombre shadow on the ongoing agitation, emphasizing the urgent need to address labourers' concerns and promptly respond to their demands.