Narayan Rane gets angry over question regarding Warishen's murder

Nowadays the murder case of journalist Shashikant Warishe has been in the news. A special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to investigate the case. Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement. Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena has also become aggressive over this issue, and anger is being expressed at the local level as well.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Narayan Rane was furious when asked a question. The police investigation will reveal why Shashikant Warishe was murdered and how it happened. I do not take cognizance of the allegations of Sanjay Raut and Vinayak Raut. they are not a great leader of a country, said Narayan Rane.

"If there is any murder or an accident, do you have to ask the same questions? Is there no development or social problem in Pune? If journalists come up with any topic, should they hold onto it? Local questions should preferably be asked. Wherever you go, it's the same topic. What's the matter? An inquiry is being conducted, and if anyone is named in the case, he will look into it," said Narayan Rane.