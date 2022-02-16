Narayan Rane: Sanjay Raut's eye is on Uddhav Thackeray's chair

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut held a press conference on February 15 and made several serious allegations against the BJP and its leaders. After that, Union Minister Narayan Rane's press conference is being held on the second day today. A few days ago, Rane's son, MLA Nitesh Rane was arrested in the Shiv Sainik Santosh Parab attack case. Also, Sanjay Raut has strongly attacked the BJP.

While in Lok Prabhat, Raut did not stop criticizing Uddhav and Balasaheb. I know his thinking. You are not a journalist, you are not an editor, your language does not deserve that. What happened to Sanjay Raut after Praveen Raut's ED reply?

If you are a journalist, give proof. In Alibag you bought fifty acres for fifty lakhs. Sujit Patkar Who is he? How is your daughter director in his company? Talk about it, Rane questioned Raut.



Further, Rane said that Sanjay Raut has made very dirty statements about Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray. I have proof of that. He had blackmailed for gaining a post. If Saheb had warned me, this would not have happened. He is a paid leader.

Rane also claimed that Sanjay Raut's eye is on Uddhav Thackeray's chair. Sanjay Raut is a complete NCP. I have his complete horoscope. I will expose him when time comes.



