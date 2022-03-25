Narayan Rane & son are 'liars', driving us to suicide: Disha Salian parents' plea to Prez, PM, CM

Mumbai, March 25 In a shocking development, the aged parents of former Bollywood-linked entrepreneur Disha Salian, have knocked the doors of Rashtrapati Bhavan complaining how Union MSME Minister Narayan Rane and his MLA son Nitesh Rane are "liars" and virtually driving them to suicide.

In a stinging 5-pager, Satish Salian and his wife Vasanti Salian have targeted the Rane father-son duo and some private television channels for running a 'false narrative' on television and social media on their deceased daughter Disha who had fallen from a building or committed suicide on June 8, 2020.

Drawing parallels with the Nirbhaya rape-cum-murder case of Delhi a decade ago, the Sal pointed out that till now, that victim's identity has not been revealed, but here "Rane is blatantly taking my daughter's name" repeatedly and saying that she was raped.

Asking "whether the law of the land is not applicable to the Union Minister", the Sal said even after registering a

