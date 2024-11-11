Naresh Goyal Money Laundering Case: Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Jet Airways Founder On Medical Grounds

The Bombay High Court on Monday granted bail to Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal in a money laundering case, on medical conditions. A single-judge bench of Justice N J Jamadar had earlier granted an interim medical bail to Goyal to undergo cancer treatment. The interim order is now made absolute.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had opposed his plea and said he could be admitted to a hospital of his choice and take treatment while in custody. In May, the HC granted interim bail to Goyal for a period of two months which was later extended by four weeks and then again for two months.

The ED arrested Goyal in September 2023 on allegations that he had laundered money and siphoned off loans to the tune of Rs 538.62 crore given to Jet Airways by the Canara Bank. His wife Anita Goyal was arrested in November 2023 when the ED submitted its chargesheet in the case. A special court granted her bail the same day considering her age and medical condition. She died on May 16 this year.

