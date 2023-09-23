Naseem Khan writes to Lok Sabha Speaker demanding permanent suspension of Ramesh Bidhuri

Congress leader and former Maharashtra minister Naseem Khan called for the permanent suspension of BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri for his derogatory remarks about BSP MP Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha.

In a letter written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Khan said Parliament is described as a temple of democracy and it works on the principles and ethos enshrined in the Constitution.

The fundamental principles on which our nation stands is secularism, which underlines respect for all religions and beliefs and promotes unity in diversity. Bidhuri’s comments, unfortunately, completely deviate from this cherished value and are an embarrassment to our democratic traditions. It is very unfortunate and disturbing that language which was earlier confined to street debates related to organizations like RSS and VHP has now entered Parliament through BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, he said.

Bidhuri’s shameful statement is not only an insult to an MP but insult to Parliament, the sanctum sanctorum of our democracy, he further said. Speaker Birla should send a strong message by effecting immediate permanent suspension of Ramesh Bidhuri, Khan demanded.