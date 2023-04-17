Nashik: Dada Bhuse directs prompt completion of crop assessment work

Half of the crop assessment work for crops damaged by unexpected rainfall and hailstorms has been completed, according to Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse. He has instructed that the remaining work be finished in the next two days. The government will also cover vineyards to prevent damage.

Bhuse examined the harm done to the crops and vineyards in several regions, such as Sakore Mig (Niphad), Kurnoli, Mohadi, Khadak Sukene, Chinchkhed, and Jopul (Dindori).

District Superintendent Agriculture Officer Vivek Sonwane, Tehsildar Pankaj Pawar, Block Development Officer Namrata Jagtap, Taluka Agriculture Officer Vijay Patil, former MLA Anil Kadam, and Kailas Bhosale, Vice President of Maharashtra State Grape Growers Association were present during the inspection.

During the inspection, Guardian Minister Bhuse observed that farmer Sunil Kalamkar's fields had not suffered significant damage from the hailstorm because they were covered. This led to a discussion about the government's assistance for covering vineyards.