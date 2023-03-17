Nashik: Dengue cases on rise in city, 57 cases reported in three months

With the onset of summer, the cases of dengue have again begun resurfacing in the city. A total of 57 people in the city have been diagnosed with dengue fever in the past three months. Every year, the cases begin to rise during the summer months.

Although there have been no deaths owing to dengue in the past three years, the number of patients getting admitted to hospitals is increasing rapidly. Thus, experts have appealed to citizens to be vigilant over the rising cases.

12 patients found this month

According to the health department, about 12 people were infected with dengue in the city this month. Some of these patients are undergoing treatment in private hospitals, while others have already recovered.

Symptoms of dengue

The symptoms of dengue include a cold, high fever, sore throat, headache, and joint pain. The patient develops severe weakness and loses appetite. A dengue patient also develops pink rashes on the body. Along with this, the number of platelets in the body starts to decrease.

How does dengue spread?