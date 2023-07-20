Nashik: Fake Apple products seized from mobile phone shops on Mahatma Gandhi road

It has come to light that mobile phone shops on Mahatma Gandhi Road in the city are selling fake mobile phone materials of the well-known company, Apple. A large quantity of counterfeit materials, such as adapters, back panels, etc., was seized from five shops. The Crime Branch Unit Number One, along with representatives appointed by Apple Company, took this action. After the inspection of the shops, the nearby mobile phone shops were closed down, one after the other.

Mahatma Gandhi Road in the city boasts over a hundred shops dedicated to selling mobile phone accessories, attracting a massive crowd of customers eager to purchase their desired items. Unfortunately, the chaotic parking of vehicles on the roads has led to constant traffic jams, causing inconvenience for motorists throughout the day. Furthermore, the market has come under scrutiny as it has been exposed that counterfeit mobile phone materials are being deceptively sold, falsely claiming association with reputable companies.

Representatives appointed by Apple Inc. were briefed on the matter. Based on this information, the concerned authorities, with the help of Crime Branch Unit No. 1, initiated inspections on shops such as Shivam Sales, Shivshakti, Praveen, Patel, and others in the vicinity.