Nashik: Girlfriend throws petrol on her lover, sets him ablaze

A shocking incident has taken place in Lohoner village on Friday afternoon when a girlfriend tried to burn her boyfriend by throwing petrol on his body. A case has been registered in this regard at Deola police station. Police have arrested the girl and her family members in the case. According to Superintendent of Police Sachin Patil, the boy and the girl are distant relatives.

According to police sources, Gorakh Kashinath Bachhav, a plumber had known a young woman from Rawalgaon for three years. As the acquaintance turned into love, Gorakh started demanding marriage. But it was opposed by the girl's family. This led to controversy. An attempt was made to settle the dispute. The girl's family arrived at Lohoner around 11.30 pm on Friday. However, the dispute escalated as no proper settlement was reached in the meeting. At this time, Gorakh was beaten by the girl's family. At this time, Gorakh was beaten with an iron rod and a stick. At this time, the girl threw petrol on his body and threw a match stick. Gorakh Bachhav escaped with about 35% burns. After that he has been admitted to Nashik District Hospital for further treatment. Meanwhile, Deola police rushed to the spot and averted further disaster. However, a large crowd had gathered at the spot.

According to police sources, Gokul Sonawane (23), Gokul Tongal Sonawane (57), Nirmala Gokul Sonawane (52), Hemant Gokul Sonawane (30) and Prasad Gokul Sonawane of Rawalgaon have been arrested. An attempt was made to burn the injured youth with a rod. Police are investigating the girl and her brother who tried to set the man ablaze with petrol. In this case the girl had parents and her 2 brothers. The girl's family was opposed to the marriage. The victim has been shifted to Nashik city. At present, according to the doctors, the condition of the youth is stable.