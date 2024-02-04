Nashik MLC Satyajeet Tambe Seeks Police Action Against Poonam Pandey Over Fake Death Stunt

Maharashtra legislator Satyajeet Tambe on Saturday demanded that Mumbai police take action against model actor Poonam Pandey for putting out fake news of her death. A case should be registered against Pandey to make an example of her for those who resort to such stunts to promote themselves, said Tambe, an independent member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council.

Action should be taken against her as she "made or published false or misleading information," MLC Tambe said in a statement, as reported by PTI. "The news of an influencer/model dying of cervical cancer cannot be a means to spread awareness about the disease. The entire episode takes away the serious nature of cervical cancer and diverts the attention entirely to the influencer," Mr. Tambe said. The actor pulled a prank on cancer survivors rather than raising awareness, he added.

A day after the news of her death from cervical cancer dominated the news cycle and led to intense debate on social media Poonam Pandey announced on Saturday that she was alive, and the fake news was published to spread "critical awareness" about the disease.

Poonam Pandey, known for her controversial publicity stunts, faced criticism for the recent fake death news. The actor, who previously had over a million followers on Instagram, has been involved in various controversies, including a 2011 promise to strip and run on Juhu beach if Team India won the World Cup Cricket in Mumbai. Despite India's victory, she was reportedly prevented by the BCCI from carrying out the act. In 2012, she renewed a similar promise if Kolkata Knight Riders won the IPL trophy and posted a nude photo on social media after KKR emerged champions. Her latest stunt has stirred outrage and calls for legal action against her.