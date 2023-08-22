Nashik: MSRTC's 'Mahila Sanman Scheme' attracts 11 lakh passengers, boosting bus travel and revenue

The 'Mahila Sanman Scheme' introduced by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) on March 17, 2023, offering a 50% bus fare concession to women, has garnered significant popularity. More than 11 lakh women have availed of this benefit, travelling from Malegaon Bus Depot between March and August.

The scheme's overwhelming response has resulted in a substantial income of over five crore rupees for the depot. Despite the decline in demand for State Transport (ST) buses due to personal vehicle usage, the rural areas maintain a strong connection with ST buses. This concession has revitalized passenger interest, drawing a considerable number of women passengers back to the beloved ST buses.