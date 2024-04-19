Nashik: NMC Activates Sunstroke Wards in Hospitals Amid Severe Heatwave

In response to the relentless heatwave gripping Nashik, the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has taken proactive measures to address potential heat-related casualties by activating specialized sunstroke wards in its hospitals. With temperatures soaring to unprecedented levels, Nashik, once renowned for its cool and pleasant climate, finds itself in the throes of an unrelenting heatwave, shattering previous records.

For the past four days, the city has been sweltering under the scorching sun, with the mercury stubbornly peaking at 40.7 degrees Celsius. Despite hopes for a reprieve, there are no indications of a decrease in temperature levels anytime soon. This abrupt shift in weather patterns has caught many residents off guard, highlighting the severity of the situation.

Recognizing the urgent need to safeguard the health and well-being of its citizens, the NMC has activated sunstroke wards across various hospitals in the city. Bytco Hospital, Jakir Husain Hospital, Morwadi Hospital, and Indira Gandhi Hospital have all been equipped with dedicated sunstroke wards, with 10 beds allocated in Bytco Hospital and 15 beds in each of the other hospitals. These wards are designed to cater specifically to individuals suffering from heatstroke and related ailments, ensuring timely medical intervention and care.

Despite the establishment of these wards, there have been no reported cases filling any of the beds thus far. However, authorities remain vigilant, emphasizing the importance of preventive measures to mitigate the risk of heat-related illnesses. Citizens have been urged to take extra precautions to safeguard their health, including staying hydrated, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and seeking shade whenever possible.

As Nashik grapples with the unexpected onslaught of extreme heat, the NMC continues to monitor the situation closely, ready to provide assistance and support to those in need. In the face of adversity, community resilience and collective efforts are crucial in weathering the challenges posed by this unprecedented heatwave.