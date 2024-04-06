Nashik: NMC to Inspect Private Hospitals from April 8 Over Rate Cards

The Nashik Municipal Corporation is set to initiate inspections of private hospitals in the city, commencing on April 8. The health department of the Nashik Municipal Corporation has been receiving complaints against private hospitals for failing to adhere to regulations, particularly regarding the display of rate cards in hospital receptions, which should be clearly visible to visitors.

With a total of 629 private hospitals in the city, many establishments have also been reported for neglecting various annual checks mandated by the municipal corporation. The upcoming inspection will encompass scrutiny of multiple aspects, including the display of rate cards, verification of various private certificates, and auditing of around nine different documents.

Hospitals found to be non-compliant during the inspection will face fines. Health department officials have stated that hospitals will initially be issued notices, and their licenses may be revoked if they fail to rectify the violations even after receiving warnings.