Nashik: Petty Argument Turns Deadly as Municipal Employee Fatally Attacked with Sharp Weapon

Nashik: A series of murders continues in the city and surrounding areas. Sunny John Michael (36), a resident of Bodhlenagar, was stabbed to death at Balaji Kot on the banks of the Godavari around 11.30 pm on Tuesday. Sunny was rushed to the government district hospital in a pool of blood but by then he had died, police said.

Also Read | Mumbai Local Deaths: 139 Lives Lost in Three Months from Overcrowded Train Falls



Sunny was riding a bike with his friends to Paan Tapri. At the same time, a bike coming from the front was hit by Sunny's car. This led to a verbal altercation between Sunny's friends and the biker in front of him. The two then met again at the store where a verbal altercation ensued again. He then invited his friends to Balaji Kot for a drink. Unidentified gangs arrived there and attacked Sunny with sharp weapons. He died of serious injuries sustained with a wound to his stomach.

As soon as the incident was reported, a team of mobile patrol teams and police officers from Sarkarwada, Bhadrakali, and Panchavati police stations rushed to the spot. Sunny, who was bleeding profusely, was rushed to the government district hospital. He was seriously injured and declared dead by medical officers. Till late in the night, the Sarkarwada police were searching for the attackers.

Sunny, who was working in the encroachment department of the Satpur Municipal Corporation divisional office, was murdered with such a sharp weapon, causing a sensation in the Bole Nagar area.