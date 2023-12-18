Nashik-Pune highway horror: Four killed as truck overturns on moving car

In a tragic incident, four individuals lost their lives, and one woman sustained injuries when a truck overturned onto a moving car on the Nashik-Pune highway. The victims, residents of Akole in Ahmednagar district, included a two-year-old girl, Ojasvi Dharankar, a 42-year-old woman, Asha Sunil Dharankar, a 65-year-old man, Sunil Dharankar, and a 48-year-old man, Abhay Suresh Visal. The injured woman has been identified as Asmita Abhay Visal.

The tragic accident occurred around 8 pm on Sunday at Chandanapuri village in Sangamner taluka. Both the truck and the car, carrying five people, were en route from Pune to Nashik. The Eicher truck overturned onto the car in Chandanapuri village, resulting in severe damage. The vehicles involved were a car with registration MH17 AJ 2696 and a truck with registration UP 24 T8550, transporting iron pipes.

Following the collision, iron pipes spilled onto the Nashik-Pune highway, causing a significant disruption in traffic. Preliminary reports suggest that the accident occurred during an overtaking maneuver by the truck driver, who fled the scene after the incident. Sub-divisional Police Officer Somnath Waghchaure stated that investigations are underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The deceased, Ojasvi Dharankar, Asha Sunil Dharankar, Sunil Dharankar, and Abhay Suresh Visal, all resided in Main Peth, Akole town. Dharankar and Visal had attended a family function in Pune and were returning when the tragedy unfolded. The damaged vehicle belonged to the brother of the deceased Abhay Visal, leading to queues of vehicles and a subsequent traffic jam.