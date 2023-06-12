Nashik: Tragic accident on Samruddhi Highway claims 4 lives, leaves 5 injured

In the midnight hours of June 11 at around 12:04 am, a devastating incident occurred on the renowned Balsaheb Thackeray Samruddhi Highway. An Innova car travelling from Ghoti towards Shirdi on the Hindu Hridaysamrat Bal Thackeray Samruddhi Highway lost control near the Highway Police Center in Sinnar. The vehicle collided with the central defence wall, resulting in a grievous accident. In this accident, four people lost their lives, while four others were injured.

While on their way to drop off the relatives for the Haj pilgrimage, this accident occurred. All the individuals involved in the accident are residents of Shirdi.

In the accident, Razzaq Ahmed Sheikh (55), Sattar Sheikh Lal Sheikh (65), and Sultana Sattar Sheikh (50) lost their lives. While Fiyaz Dagubhai Sheikh (40) succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment. Zubair Razzaq Sheikh (35), Marunisa Razak Sheikh (45), Az Balan Sheikh (25), and Muskan Azar Shaikh (22) suffered serious injuries. They were immediately transferred to Shirdi for further medical treatment after initial treatment in Sinnar.

Following the direction of Deputy Superintendent of Police Pradeep Morale, a team of six, including Police Inspector Shashikant Giri, Highway Police Centre Sinnar, and the Maharashtra Security Team's Rapid Response Team, swiftly responded to the scene. They successfully rescued the injured individuals from the vehicle involved in the accident and promptly transferred them to Sinnar for immediate medical treatment.