Nashik: Ujwal Nikam appointed as special public prosecutor in Nanasaheb Kapadnis double murder case

Former Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University vice-chancellor (V-C) Nanasaheb Kapadnis, 70, and his son Dr Amit, 35, were abducted and murdered outside the district in December 2021. The double murder case was brought to light last February by Sarkar Wada police. Special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed by the government to present the case in court.

Meanwhile, two lawyers filed applications in the district and sessions court on Wednesday to hold a brief on behalf of the alleged mastermind in the case, Rahul Jagtap. The victims were residents of Gopal Park in Old Pandit Colony. The police have revealed that Jagtap, who is a businessman, also lived in the same society. The accused conspired to murder the ex-V-C and his son to grab their property, the police said. He allegedly executed the double murder plan in December 2021.

The case has been investigated by the crime investigation team headed by senior inspector Sajan Sonwane. The police have filed a charge sheet of 1,600 pages in the district and sessions court in the case.

The office of the police commissioner, along with Sarkar Wada police, demanded that Nikam be appointed to represent the government in the case. Both Jagtap's lawyers and Nikam submitted their legal papers to the court of the district and sessions judge on Wednesday. The regular hearing in this matter will be held on April 21 in the district court.

Sources informed Lokmat that the arguments in the court will start in May.

Victim's wife files application

Nanasaheb Kapadnis' wife filed an application in court regarding his property on Wednesday. The court has considered the application and heard the submissions of the government pleader. Sources said that the court is likely to give a decision in this regard on April 21.