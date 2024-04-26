Nashik Weather Update: Light Rain Offers Brief Respite for Residents Amid Sweltering Heatwave

Nashik experienced a brief respite from the sweltering heat as light rain graced the city during the early hours of April 26, offering temporary relief before the heat regained its grip. Data from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) shows that the city recorded a modest rainfall of 3mm during this spell. The rain, occurring between 4:00 AM and 5:00 AM, provided a refreshing change for Nashik residents enduring high temperatures in recent days. However, despite the welcome respite, temperatures quickly rose again as the day progressed, maintaining the trend of scorching conditions.

Also Read: Nashik Weather Update: Residents Likely To Get Relief From Heatwave, Unseasonal Rain Predicted

According to IMD's records, on April 25, the maximum temperature in Nashik soared to 39 degrees Celsius, with a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity levels remained relatively low at 22 percent, contributing to persistent dryness and discomfort. While the light rain brought temporary relief to some, the overarching heat continues to dominate Nashik's weather, emphasizing the need for residents to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to stay cool and hydrated amidst the ongoing heatwave conditions. As Nashik transitions further into the summer months, residents can expect continued fluctuations in weather patterns, with intermittent rain showers providing sporadic relief from the oppressive heat. Stay tuned for further updates on Nashik's weather as the season progresses."