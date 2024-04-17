Navi Mumbai Braces for Third Day of Scorching Heatwave as Temperatures Set to Hit 37°C

Navi Mumbai continues to endure relentless heat, with the city bracing for its third consecutive day of scorching temperatures. Meteorologists predict the mercury to climb as high as 37 degrees Celsius, while the skies are anticipated to remain devoid of clouds.

As per the Regional Centre of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Navi Mumbai can expect temperatures fluctuating between 26 and 37 degrees Celsius, accompanied by a relative humidity of approximately 42 percent. IMD's projections offer a slight relief from the relentless heat on Thursday. During Tuesday, the majority of Navi Mumbai encountered intense heat, with the temperature in the Thane Belapur Industrial Area (TBIA) soaring to 42 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in Koparkhairane and Panvel also surpassed 40 degrees Celsius. According to private meteorological agencies, Panvel recorded a maximum temperature of 42 degrees Celsius, while Koparkhairane saw 43 degrees Celsius.

Amid the rising temperature, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued fresh directives to address heat-related concerns. The civic body issued do,s and don't for citizens during the heatwave period. Apart from avoiding going out between 12 pm and 3 pm, the civic body urged citizens to stay hydrated, wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, seek shade when outdoors, and use sunglasses, umbrellas, and appropriate footwear.

