Navi Mumbai: FIR against four for cheating two job-seekers of more than Rs 12 lakh

The police in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai have registered a case against four persons for cheating two job-seekers of more than Rs 12 lakh, an official said. The accused collected a total of Rs 12.35 lakh from the complainants, residents of Kolhapur, between September 2021 and October 2023 promising to get them employed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT), the official said.

The four also sent what they claimed joining letters and a selection list through WhatsApp. When the two did not get jobs even after many follow-ups with the accused, identified as Aniket Athawale, Abhijit Salunke, alias Abhijit Kore, Sachin Jadhav, and Manoj Mohite, they demanded a refund of their money. However, the accused did not return anything, the official said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against the four on Wednesday under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for cheating and forgery, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made yet.