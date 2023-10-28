Navi Mumbai: Fire breaks out at textile factory, no casualties reported

A fire occurred at a textile manufacturing facility in the early hours of Saturday in an industrial zone of Navi Mumbai, as confirmed by a fire brigade official. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the blaze, which started at a factory in the Pawna MIDC area around 1:30 am, according to the fire station official.

Nine fire engines and water tankers of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) and MIDC rushed to the spot and battled the blaze till around 8 am when it was brought under control, he said.

The cooling operations were underway, the official said, adding that the cause for the fire will be probed. According to the district disaster management cell, the factory belonged to a company manufacturing textiles and further details were not immediately available.