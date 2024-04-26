Navi Mumbai Heatwave Alert: IMD Predicts Rising Temperatures and Intense Humidity

The rise in temperature and heatwave has created major concern in all over the country. Talking about Maharashtra and majorly Navi Mumbai the IMD department has predicted that the temperature will Reach to its maximum with intense humidity. On Wednesday the forecast department predicted that there will be slight reduction in humidity, but now it is back to normal. On Friday the maximum temperature is expected to reach 38°C with High Humidity.

According to the forecast from the Regional Indian Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature will reach 38 degrees Celsius, with relative humidity up to 54%. The sky will remain mainly clear. The minimum and maximum temperatures will range between 25 and 38 degrees Celsius. There will be a rise in temperature in the next 48 hours with the maximum temperature to reach upto 40 degree Celsius. IMD had already issued a heatwave alert in Thane, Raigad and parts of Mumbai from April 27 to 29 April 2024.