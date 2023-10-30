Navi Mumbai: Man cheated of Rs 21.59 lakh on pretext of insurance policy

On Monday, the police reported that a 42-year-old resident of Panvel in Navi Mumbai was reportedly defrauded of Rs 21.59 lakh by individuals who falsely promised to secure an insurance policy for him from a private company.

A case has been officially registered by the police against seven individuals in connection with this incident. These accused parties made multiple approaches to the victim, enticing him with promises of an insurance policy. Over the period from October 4, 2022, to October 20 of this year, they allegedly managed to extract Rs 21.59 lakh from the victim using various pretexts, as per a statement provided by an official from the Panvel police station.

Later, when the victim contacted the accused, they gave evasive replies and did not get him the insurance policy, he said. The victim filed a police complaint on Saturday. A case has been registered against six men and one unidentified woman under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act. A probe was on into the case, the police said.