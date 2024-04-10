Navi Mumbai: Pet Care Center Staff Booked for Allegedly Assaulting Dogs in Kopar Khairane, Act Caught on CCTV

Kopar Khairane police have booked a 20-year-old staff of a pet care and grooming center for allegedly assaulting dogs while they were brought in for grooming at the center in Kopar Khairane. CCTV footage from the center revealed that the accused had been seen beating the dogs with wooden objects, iron rods, and even tossing them onto a table.



Watch the Video of the Incident



Koparkhairane police have taken action against a 20-year-old employee of a pet care and grooming center, following allegations of mistreatment towards dogs brought in for grooming.#LokmatTimes#PetCare#PetAssault#Koparkahirane#CCTVFootagepic.twitter.com/blizx2N0Zp — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) April 11, 2024

The accused has been identified as Dilip Kumar Sahu alias Rishi Sahu, originally from Uttar Pradesh. He was employed at the Pet Care Grooming center and was staying overnight at the shop. The owner of the pet care center became suspicious of Sahu's behavior over the past week. Upon reviewing the CCTV footage, which covers the period from 9:30 am on February 6, 2024, to 03:15 pm on March 18, 2024, the owner was shocked to witness Sahu assaulting the dogs on multiple occasions using his fists, wooden bamboo, iron bars, and collars.

Upon discovering this footage, the owner promptly lodged a complaint with the Koparkhairane police. Consequently, a case has been registered against Sahu under sections 429 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code, as well as sections 11(1)(a) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.