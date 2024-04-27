Navi Mumbai Police Crack Down on 390 Violators in Lok Sabha Election Security Operation

In a comprehensive seven-hour combing operation carried out in the Turbhe division of Zone One, the Navi Mumbai police cracked down on 390 individuals for various violations, notably including possession of firearms. This operation forms a critical component of the ongoing security measures for the Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Zone 1, Pankaj Dahane, revealed that the combing operation occurred between 7 p.m. on April 26 and 2 a.m. on April 27 across the Turbhe division, encompassing the Turbhe, Belapur, NRI Coastal, Nerul, and Sanpada police station areas.

Special squads were deployed at various locations, and blockades were set up within the police station limits of the Turbhe division as part of the combing operations. During the operation, a total of 255 motorists were penalized under the Motor Vehicle Act, with the highest number, 151, being penalized under the Turbhe police station. Similarly, two motorists faced action for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Additionally, action was taken against 37 individuals under COPTA for the sale of tobacco products. Two individuals were booked under the Arms Act, and 13 individuals were found consuming narcotics. Of the total 390 actions taken, the highest number, 158, were conducted by the Turbhe police station, followed by 112 actions by the Nerul police station.

Earlier, Navi Mumbai conducted a similar combing operation in Panvel. A similar drive will be conducted in the days to come. Parts of Thane and Maval constituency fall under the jurisdiction of the Navi Mumbai police commissionerate, with polling scheduled for May 13 in Maval and May 20 in Thane constituency.